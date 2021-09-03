Sunday, Aug. 29
Someone was arrested in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive for prowling, possession of marijuana, curfew violation and burglary (breaking and entering).
Someone was warned in the 900 block of Star Road for loud and unnecessary noise.
A resident from the 400 block of East Racine Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 100 block of East Ogden Street reported an animal bite.
Someone was warned at Hilltop Motel in the 100 block of East Truman Street for trespassing.
An officer was assigned to a death investigation in the 1100 block of Sherwood Lane.
A resident from 300 block of West Stiel Street reported problems with a neighbor.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone from the 100 block of North German Avenue reported found/abandoned property.
Someone from the 300 block of East North Street reported a missing juvenile/runaway.
Someone reported an animal bite.
Someone from the 100 block of Maple Grove Circle was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful use of telephone/threatening harm.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at the Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 30
Officers spoke with staff at St. Vincent de Paul in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue about issues related to illegal dumping of garbage.
Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the Racine Street bridge on West Racine Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Marshall Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at River’s Edge Farm Market in the 500 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue reported an animal bite.
An officer spoke with someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street about unlawful use of electronic device.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at the intersection of Riverside Alley and Dodge Street.
Officers spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road reported missing property.
Someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported found/abandoned property.
A driver was found at the intersection of Collins Road and Hickory Drive operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone from the 400 block of East Milwaukee Street reported being bitten by an animal.
Officers stood by to keep the peace in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
