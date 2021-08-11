Friday, Aug. 6
An officer checked on a false alarm from the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
An officer provided help to a resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane related to a suicide attempt.
Someone reported a trespassing incident at the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer investigated a report of an accident at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer documented information about an incident in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was cited for a theft from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
An officer assisted with a non-fatal drug overdose in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 7
An officer assisted with a non-fatal drug overdose in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 200 block of West Candise Street and documented information about found/abandoned property.
A resident from the 200 block of South Kranz Avenue was warned for an animal running at large.
An officer checked on a suspicious person/activity in the 1200 block of South Tensfeldt Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 8
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services with a resident in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 200 block of Anson Court was warned for an animal running at large.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A citation was issued on North Park Avenue for a vehicle being abandoned for more than 48 hours.
Monday, Aug. 9
Someone was warned in the 100 block of South Main Street for unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone reported a burglary and theft from the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An officer spoke with neighbors in the 600 block of East Reinel Street following a complaint about disorderly conduct.
