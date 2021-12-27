Saturday, Dec. 18
An officer checked on an alarm that had been activated at the NAPA store in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Someone was charged with public intoxication in the 100 block of East Racine Street and provided with emergency detention/detox services.
A driver was stopped at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue for failing to display vehicle license plates.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a scam.
Someone was charged for credit card/ATM fraud in the 300 block of East Dodge Street.
Someone was arrested for theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Someone was warned for noise in the 600 block of East Clancy Street.
Someone was warned for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone was charged with disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was charged with criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was arrested in the 800 block of West Racine Street for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Someone was arrested for theft from Walmart.
Someone reported a crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Monday, Dec. 20
Officers secured two open doors/windows at Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at Americold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without an adequate muffler.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of West Plymouth Street.
A traffic accident resulting in personal injury caused by failing to yield right of way from a sign occurred at the intersection of South Main and East Clara streets.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle/person in the 500 block of East Woolcock Street.
Someone was warned for an unlicensed animal in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A 911 hang-up call from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was documented.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Woodland Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A burglary at Brickhaus Café in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was reported.
Someone reported theft of a motor vehicle from the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
Someone from PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue reported a counterfeiting/forgery incident.
Someone was warned for doing “doughnuts” with a vehicle at Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Dec. 23
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and operating a vehicle without headlights or brake lights.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
Friday, Dec. 24
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dodge streets for violating driving license restrictions.
A driver was cited at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was found operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent in the 1000 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
Someone was warned for a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Officers responded to a domestic/disorderly conduct incident in the 1100 block of North Watertown Road.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense; hit and run; resisting or obstructing an officer; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license; and causing a traffic accident resulting in personal injury.
Someone was charged with forgery at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Someone was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for resisting/obstructing an officer, having open intoxicants in their car, exceeding speed zones and posted limits, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Ryan Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone from BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a gas drive-off.
Officers assisted with a death investigation in the 400 block of North Main Street.
