Sunday, Dec. 26
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer was asked to conduct a welfare check.
An accident resulting in property damage at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was reported.
A person was taken into emergency detention following a suicide attempt.
Information about physical abuse of a child in the 600 block of North Rail Avenue was documented.
Someone was warned for noise in the 100 block of North Copeland Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 27
Someone was warned for trespassing.
An officer assisted someone at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.
Someone was arrested in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for an emergency detention/detox services.
Someone complained about an animal in the 200 block of East Ogden Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a resident in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Someone from the 800 block of South Whitewater Avenue reported a theft of their vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Drive for forgery.
A vehicle was chalked at Rock Bottom Express in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone was cited at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Thursday, Dec. 30
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Timewell Drainage Products in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street reported a fraud incident.
Someone at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y reported a disorderly conduct incident.
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 900 block of Garity Street.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Twenty property owners/residents were warned, advised and/or reminded of sidewalks needing to be cleared of snow/ice.
An officer assisted someone at Jefferson Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Someone at the intersection of the 400 block of East Milwaukee Street and South Wilson Avenue was warned for a burning violation.
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle at Firehouse Alley.
Someone complained about a vehicle that was parked at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.