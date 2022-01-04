Friday, Dec. 31

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Three residents were reminded about clearing sidewalks of snow and ice.

Tires were chalked for a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the State Highway 26 by-ass and North Main Street.

