Thursday, Dec. 9
An officer assisted with a sex offender update for someone from Americinn by Wyndham in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of North Main and West North streets caused by a driver operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and without insurance, and resulting in property damage.
An officer spoke with someone in the 400 block of North Main Street for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Dec. 10
Someone complained about an animal in the 200 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for public intoxication at Riverside Alley.
An officer responded to a suicide attempt at Riverside Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 11
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 200 block of West Racine Street.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of West Plymouth and Garity streets was reported.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported two thefts.
An officer checked the welfare of someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked on a suicide attempt at the Main Street bridge.
Someone reported an accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Sunday, Dec. 12
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and West Junction Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone was cited at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for retail theft.
Monday, Dec. 13
A student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street was cited for indecent conduct/language.
A student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street was cited for a tobacco violation.
A vehicle was marked for a 48-hour parking watch at Old Firehouse Alley Public Park at Old Firehouse Alley and South Main Street.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for disorderly conduct.
A student from Jefferson High School was cited for possession of marijuana.
Found/abandoned property was taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Puerner Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
An officer assisted a probation and parole officer in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer assisted with a suicidal subject.
