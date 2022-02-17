Jefferson police reports Feb. 11-14 Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Feb. 11Someone reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Whitewater Avenue.An animal owner in the 300 block of North High Avenue was cited for having an unlicensed animal.An officer assisted someone in the 800 block of Mary Court.A welfare check was requested for a resident in the 600 block of West Racine Street.A driver was warned for failing to stop for a bus while loading/unloading students on South Whitewater Avenue.Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.A driver was cited in the 600 block of East Reinel Street for loud and unnecessary noise.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.Saturday, Feb. 12A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.A driver was cited at the intersections of County Highway Y and State Highway 18 for inattentive driving.An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident at Fairview Senior Apartments in the 200 block of North Jackson Street.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services and Jefferson Ambulance Service at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.Sunday, Feb. 13Someone from BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street reported a theft.An officer followed up on a 911 hang-up call from Jefferson Memory Care.An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue about unlawful use of electronic device.An officer documented information about a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.Monday, Feb. 14A driver was cited at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.A resident from the 700 block of West Linden Drive was warned for unlicensed animal running at large.Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported an accident.An officer assisted at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.Someone at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported missing property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.