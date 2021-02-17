Friday, Feb. 12
An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone from the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported information about drugs.
Someone reported suspicious activity/person at the United States Postal Service in the 100 block of South Center Avenue.
A driver was warned for driving too fast for conditions, causing a traffic accident resulting in property damage, at the intersection of South Main Street and Chrysler Boulevard.
An officer assisted a resident in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street about mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter.
A false alarm was activated in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox for a resident from the Lueder Haus in the 1000 block of Annex Road.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox for a resident at the West Puerner Street bridge.
An officer assisted a probation and parole officer with a client at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Saturday, Feb. 13
An officer assisted a probation and parole officer with a suspicious person/activity at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Lucas Lane.
Two truancy citations were issued to two students from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue and one to a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
