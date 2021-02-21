Sunday, Feb. 14
A driver was involved in an accident at the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and West Racine Street. Charges of hit and run and operating a vehicle while intoxicated were discussed.
An officer assisted with a death investigation at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets.
Monday, Feb. 15
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call in the 500 block of Woodland Drive.
Someone from the 400 block of Racine Street was spoken to about unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was cited for truancy.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
An officer assisted a driver who ran off the road at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Pleasant Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone in the 800 block of Lucas Lane related to a municipal code violation.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at the intersection of North Parkway and East Puerner Street.
The Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole picked up someone from the 100 block of West Rockwell Street who was wanted on a warrant.
An officer followed up on a parking complaint at the intersection of South Industrial Avenue and Collins Road.
Someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for disorderly conduct.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was cited for truancy.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
A resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, improper animal shelter/sanitation and mistreatment of animals.
An officer assisted at a school in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A resident from the 800 block of Rockview Lane was reported for violation of court order/bail jumping.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
A resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue reported a chronic nuisance/animal violation.
Thursday, Feb. 18
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
A resident went to the Jefferson Police Department and requested help.
A resident was warned in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue for trespassing.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted with a child custody situation at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A resident went to the Jefferson Police Department to report an identity theft.
A compliance check was conducted at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a noise complaint.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with an arrest of someone from the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Someone from the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue reported unlawful use of electronic device/harassment.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident from Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.