Wednesday, Feb. 16
A resident in the 500 block of East Racine Street was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Green streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
An officer assisted a suicidal person following a request for a welfare check.
A resident from North High Avenue was warned for cats running at large and an unlicensed animal.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
An officer assisted a person at Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West.
Thursday, Feb. 17
An officer responded to a traffic accident in the 800 block of Mary Court caused by unsafe backing of vehicle, resulting in property damage.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Someone from the East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue passed along information.
A driver was warned in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Feb. 18
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Riverview Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone from the 600 block of Riverview Court reported a missing adult.
Someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
Someone from the 300 block of West Stiel Street reported being bitten by an animal.
Someone from Theisen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue reported a theft.
Someone from Jefferson High School was warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Someone was arrested in the 300 block of West Linden Drive for criminal trespass to dwelling, probation/parole arrest and unlawful use of electronic device.
Assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Documented information about someone trespassing in the 600 block of Little River Court.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Sunday, Feb. 20
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
A hit-and-run traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
