Friday, Feb. 19
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Someone from Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of West Junction Road reported a theft.
Someone was cited at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to speak with an officer about a child custody problem.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets for operating without a valid driver’s license.
A resident from Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street was arrested for emergency detention/detox services.
A false alarm was activated at Amerigold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Someone was arrested at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street for bail jumping/felony, disorderly conduct and probation/parole violation.
Someone from Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from the 800 block of Hillside Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported someone for battery involving bodily harm, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
