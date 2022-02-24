Monday, Feb. 21

An officer secured an open door/window in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Someone at Tensfeldt Boat Launch at East Riverview Drive was cited for a burning violation.

An officer gave a public service talk at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.

Someone was cited for a theft of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.

An officer spoke with someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street about harassment.

An officer assisted someone in the 300 block of Ruth Drive.

A motorist was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

Someone provided information about a suspicious activity/person in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

A student was warned for a tobacco violation at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of West Plymouth and South Main streets.

An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Someone was warned for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street.

