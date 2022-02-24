Jefferson police reports Feb. 21-22 Feb 24, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 21An officer secured an open door/window in the 100 block of South Main Street.Someone at Tensfeldt Boat Launch at East Riverview Drive was cited for a burning violation.An officer gave a public service talk at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.Someone was cited for a theft of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.An officer spoke with someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street about harassment.An officer assisted someone in the 300 block of Ruth Drive.A motorist was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.Someone provided information about a suspicious activity/person in the 200 block of South Main Street.Tuesday, Feb. 22A student was warned for a tobacco violation at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of West Plymouth and South Main streets.An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.Someone was warned for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
