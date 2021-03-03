Sunday, Feb. 21
A resident from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive was warned for dog barking.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone from Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
An officer assisted a resident in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue for operating after suspension of driver’s license.
Found/abandoned property in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was taken care of properly.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 200 block of North West Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A truancy citation was issued to a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Feb. 25
An officer assisted a citizen at the intersection of Laatsch Lane and West Racine Street.
An officer assisted a staff member from Jefferson County Human Services on a call to Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth East, Fort Atkinson.
Someone was arrested at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street for battery with intent to inflict bodily harm.
Someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a theft.
Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road so that it could be disposed of properly.
A resident from the 200 block of East Truman Street lodged a complaint about an animal.
Friday, Feb. 26
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from property in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A driver was cited at the State Highway 26 bypass north for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and domestic abuse in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a call.
Twelve residents throughout the city were notified of property maintenance violations for junked vehicles being stored on private property.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at the BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A youth was cited for underage drinking at the intersection of South Main Street and Chrysler Boulevard.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer assisted a resident in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
A request for extra patrol at the Jefferson County Activity Center in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services in the 700 block of East Reinel Street.
A traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street resulted in property damage.
