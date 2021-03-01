Monday, Feb. 22
A truancy citation was issued to a student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer followed up on a complaint of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer assisted a family in the 700 block of Browning Avenue following a complaint of disorderly conduct.
A fraud incident reportedly occurred in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident was cited for public intoxication at the intersection of East Linden Drive and Sanborn Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
An officer assisted someone at Towne Inn in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 200 block of Rock Street about unlawful use of electronic device/harassment.
Someone went to Jefferson Police Department to request that an officer stand by to keep the peace.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
A false alarm was activated at the Nestle Purina Petcare plant in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to speak with an officer about an incident related to unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer spoke with someone in the 300 block of South High Avenue about unlawful use of electronic device/harassment.
An officer spoke with someone about a parking complaint in the 1100 block of North Watertown Avenue.
An officer on patrol secured an open door/window at McDermott Top Shop in the 400 block of Generac Way.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Center Avenue.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.