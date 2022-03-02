Someone reported an accident at the intersection of West Racine Street and North High Avenue resulting in property damage and determined to be caused by a driver’s failure to yield right of way and failing to have a passenger secure in a seatbelt.
A driver was arrested at the Jefferson County Workforce Development office in the 800 block of Collins Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Someone was arrested at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for theft from a business.
Someone reported found/abandoned property in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole officer with one arrest and one warrant pickup in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Someone from the 300 block of North Midway Avenue reported being bitten by an animal.
Someone at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was warned for criminal damage to property.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Someone from BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street reported a gas drive-off.
An officer assisted someone in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone in the 100 block of South Center Avenue was warned about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Friday, Feb. 25
An accident occurred in the 700 block of East Racine Street caused by driving too fast for conditions, resulting in property damage.
Someone reported a traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street, resulting in property damage.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue on a warrant for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
