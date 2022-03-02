Wednesday, Feb. 23
Someone reported an accident at the intersection of West Racine Street and North High Avenue resulting in property damage and determined to be caused by a driver’s failure to yield right of way and failing to have a passenger secure in a seatbelt.
A driver was arrested at the Jefferson County Workforce Development office in the 800 block of Collins Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Someone was arrested at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for theft from a business.
Someone reported found/abandoned property in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole officer with one arrest and one warrant pickup in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Someone from the 300 block of North Midway Avenue reported being bitten by an animal.
Someone at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was warned for criminal damage to property.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Someone from BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street reported a gas drive-off.
An officer assisted someone in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone in the 100 block of South Center Avenue was warned about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Friday, Feb. 25
An accident occurred in the 700 block of East Racine Street caused by driving too fast for conditions, resulting in property damage.
Someone reported a traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street, resulting in property damage.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue on a warrant for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Saturday, Feb. 26
An officer conducted a welfare check on a person in the 300 block of North Newcomb Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Walworth streets for vehicle rear reflector failing and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and without required lamps lighted.
Officers chalked the tires of vehicles parked for more than 48 hours in the City Center lot and the 800 block of Clover Court.
Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Dane Street and South Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and for failing to acquire an updated vehicle registration.
Sunday, Feb. 27
A driver was arrested at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
Officers spoke with a resident from the 600 block of South Main Street related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 800 block of Garity Street about criminal damage to property.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Someone from the 100 block of South Main Street reported found/abandoned property.
An officer checked the welfare of someone from South Main and East Racine streets.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from the municipal building in the 600 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.