Jefferson police reports Feb. 3-5 Feb 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Feb. 3Someone from the Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant in the 200 block of East Henry Street reported finding found/abandoned property.An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone reported a traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about bail jumping/violation of court order.Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 800 block of Garity Street.Someone reported an animal running at large in the 200 block of East Linden Drive.A driver was arrested at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.Friday, Feb. 4Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage and injury at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.An officer followed up on a report of an offense against a family and children in the 300 block of South High Avenue.A driver was cited for unreasonable/imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control at the BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report a person for harassing/stalking someone.Someone was warned at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y for misuse of emergency telephone numbers.Saturday, Feb. 5An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of Riverview Court.A driver was cited on County Highway K for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.An officer assisted at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y with an incident related to battery/bodily harm.A fire alarm at the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was activated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.