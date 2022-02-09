Thursday, Feb. 3

Someone from the Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant in the 200 block of East Henry Street reported finding found/abandoned property.

An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.

Someone reported a traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about bail jumping/violation of court order.

Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 800 block of Garity Street.

Someone reported an animal running at large in the 200 block of East Linden Drive.

A driver was arrested at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Friday, Feb. 4

Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage and injury at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.

An officer followed up on a report of an offense against a family and children in the 300 block of South High Avenue.

A driver was cited for unreasonable/imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control at the BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report a person for harassing/stalking someone.

Someone was warned at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y for misuse of emergency telephone numbers.

Saturday, Feb. 5

An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of Riverview Court.

A driver was cited on County Highway K for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

An officer assisted at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y with an incident related to battery/bodily harm.

A fire alarm at the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was activated.

