Thursday, Feb. 4

An officer spoke with someone from Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road about someone using the telephone to threaten harm.

An officer assisted a resident in the 200 block of South High Avenue with a nonfatal drug overdose.

A hit-and-run accident was reported to have occurred at The Drug Store in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Someone was picked up on a warrant in the 200 block of South High Avenue.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of registration at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets.

