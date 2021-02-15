Friday, Feb. 5

An officer assisted a motorist at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road when the driver ran off the road after violating a yellow traffic signal to slow down.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and Junction Road.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and South Wisconsin Drive.

An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.

An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.

