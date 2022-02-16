Sunday, Feb. 6A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Washington streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred in the 200 block of South High Street.
Monday, Feb. 7A false alarm was activated at Nestle Purina in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
Someone was charged at the Jefferson Police Department for violation of court order/bail jumping.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
An accident in the 600 block of Collins Road resulted when a driver failed to yield while making a left turn.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Tuesday, Feb. 8An unwanted individual at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was warned for being there.
Wednesday, Feb. 9An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
An officer documented information about an accident at Americold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.
Someone from the 1000 block of Wisconsin Drive reported being bitten by an animal.
An officer referred a youth for services following their involvement in a disorderly conduct incident at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A false alarm at the St. Coletta Group Home in the 700 block of East Racine Street was documented.
Thursday, Feb. 10Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Information on a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road was documented.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson Police Department and another one at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
A student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was warned for tobacco violation.
Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported criminal damage to property.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive for operating a vehicle with a detectable amount of a controlled substance, found/abandoned property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone from Walmart requested a welfare check.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone from the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and West Ryder Street was arrested on a warrant, failing to provide proof of insurance, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and on a warrant.
