Saturday, Feb. 6
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call at Towne Inn in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Someone was cited for indecent conduct/language at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported a traffic accident at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Street resulting in property damage.
An officer assisted a resident at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was issued a truancy citation.
Someone reported a person in the 300 block of North High Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
