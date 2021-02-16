Sunday, Feb. 7
Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 200 block of North Main Street.
An officer responded to a report from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street of someone violating a court order/bail jumping.
Monday, Feb. 8
An officer responded to a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Star Road.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a family in the 400 block of West Stiel Street with a child custody issue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a forgery fraud.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to have information documented.
An officer assisted with a death investigation at Jefferson Glass in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services on a call at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 700 block of Highland Avenue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street reported issues with their neighbors.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road was reported.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of West Racine Street and found someone carrying a concealed weapon.
Thursday, Feb. 11
An officer assisted staff at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue with a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer assisted someone in the 100 block of Orchard View Court with a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer spoke with someone at Ashburn’s Bucket and Brush in the 1000 block of South Grove Avenue about found/abandoned property.
