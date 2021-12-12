Wednesday, Dec. 1
Someone from Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway reported an animal at large.
A lockdown drill took place at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street while someone with possession of an electronic smoking device was located.
An officer checked the welfare of someone from Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Someone requested a welfare check for a person in the 400 block of North Main Street and they were warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Thursday, Dec. 2
A lockdown drill was conducted at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
Someone at Jefferson Middle School was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Friday, Dec. 3
A driver was arrested at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue for operating a firearm while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer conducted a welfare check for someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane following a disorderly conduct complaint.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Eagle Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer conducted a compliance check at Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Jefferson Café in the 300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer spoke with a family in the 500 block of Collins Road following a chronic nuisance/noise violation.
Saturday, Dec. 4
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 500 block of East Ogden Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Clancy Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and defective tail lamp.
A traffic accident, resulting in property damage, was reported at Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street. The driver was warned for failing to yield at an uncontrolled intersection and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 5
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Henry streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A false alarm was activated at the office of Miller & Ansay in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Monday, Dec. 6
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone from the 600 block of Fairway Circle reported an identity theft.
An officer assisted a family in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
Someone was cited in the 100 block of North Center Avenue for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Someone was arrested at the intersection of East Racine and North Main streets for an emergency detention, a warrant pickup, failing to obey traffic officer/signal, deviation from designated lane and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Main Street in Fort Atkinson.
A traffic accident resulting in personal injury was reported in the 200 block of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 800 block of Rosemary Court.
An officer assisted the School District of Jefferson in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue, the Jefferson High School in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street, the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue, the West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West, the Soar Alternative Junior High School in the 600 block of West Racine Street and the East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 1300 block of Hickory Drive about illegal dumping of garbage.
Someone from the 500 block of North Center Avenue reported an animal complaint.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Someone at the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street was cited for theft of library materials.
Officers spoke with a resident related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a resident in the 400 block of East Dodge Street.
Someone from the 500 block of Bayfield Drive reported a theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Rockwell and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer responded to a death report of someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported an animal running at large.
Someone from Walmart activated a false alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.