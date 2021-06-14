Sunday, June 6
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone from the 100 block of East Henry Street reported a theft.
Someone at the Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road was warned for public intoxication.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 200 block of North Main Street about issues with a neighbor.
An officer prepared a truancy citation for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone from the 200 block of West Cramer Street about violation of court order/bail jumping.
An officer prepared a truancy citation for a student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Junction Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a patron at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at St. Coletta group home in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
Monday, June 7
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for unlawful telephone use/harassment.
An officer stood by in the 200 block of West North Street to keep the peace.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
An officer responded to a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and unsafe passing on right.
