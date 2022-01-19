A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a detectable amount of a restricted substance.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a detectable amount of a restricted substance at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenwood.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for weapons violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was arrested in the 300 block of East Dodge Street for simple battery resulting in bodily harm, domestic abuse and criminal damage to personal property.
Someone was warned in the 300 block of East Dodge Street for disorderly conduct.
Someone was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for felony bail jumping, trespassing and on a warrant.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of South Main and East Milwaukee streets for resisting/obstructing an officer.
Monday, Jan. 17
Someone was arrested at the intersection of North Main and Racine streets for fleeing an officer while the officer was assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 West and the State Highway 26 bypass for recklessly endangering safety, hit and run and causing property damage as a result of a traffic accident.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of West Racine Street and Eagle Drive.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of County Highway Y and Willing Road.
