Two individuals were cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for disorderly conduct.
Someone reported a harassment incident in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone at Frank Organic Feed & Supply in the 100 block of West Candise Street was warned for a dog running at large.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 500 block of East Church Street.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Masonic Center in the 600 block of Masonic Boulevard.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
An officer advised a resident from the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane of unlawful use of electronic device.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Junction Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance, improper registration of vehicle and speeding.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
An officer spoke with someone about a disorderly conduct incident in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for truancy.
A student from the Jefferson High School was cited for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Jan. 20
A student from Jefferson High School was warned for a tobacco violation.
Someone from the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue was spoken with about a fraud/theft identity incident.
A resident from the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue provided information related to an unidentified topic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.