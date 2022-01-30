A false alarm was activated from NAPA Auto Parts in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 1200 block of Tifwood Drive about theft/false representation.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Someone was warned in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue for loud and unnecessary noise.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South Marshall Avenue for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 22
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Franklin Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to obey traffic officer/signal.
Someone was warned in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for disorderly conduct.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was spoken to about endangering safety/use of dangerous weapon and found/abandoned property.
Someone from Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street reported found/abandoned property.
Someone was arrested in the 700 block of Browning Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense; felony and misdemeanor bail jumping; disorderly conduct; a warrant pickup; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license; disorderly conduct; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement; and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Sunday, Jan. 23
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main and East Truman streets on a warrant pickup and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer wrote a report for a traffic accident with property damage that occurred at the intersection of South and Walworth streets for a driver who failed to yield right of way.
An officer spoke with someone about disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Monday, Jan. 24
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An officer was called for a death investigation at Alden Estates.
An officer assisted a resident at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
