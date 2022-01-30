Friday, Jan. 21
A false alarm was activated from NAPA Auto Parts in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 1200 block of Tifwood Drive about theft/false representation.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Someone was warned in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue for loud and unnecessary noise.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South Marshall Avenue for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 22
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Franklin Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to obey traffic officer/signal.
Someone was warned in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for disorderly conduct.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was spoken to about endangering safety/use of dangerous weapon and found/abandoned property.
Someone from Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street reported found/abandoned property.
Someone was arrested in the 700 block of Browning Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense; felony and misdemeanor bail jumping; disorderly conduct; a warrant pickup; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license; disorderly conduct; battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement; and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Sunday, Jan. 23
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main and East Truman streets on a warrant pickup and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer wrote a report for a traffic accident with property damage that occurred at the intersection of South and Walworth streets for a driver who failed to yield right of way.
An officer spoke with someone about disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Monday, Jan. 24
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An officer was called for a death investigation at Alden Estates.
An officer assisted a resident at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer spoke with a resident from Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street about neighbor problems.
An officer prepared a report for an accident resulting in property damage that occurred in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive as a result of unsafe backing.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer warned a homeowner in the 300 block of East Linden Drive about maintaining their sidewalks.
An officer warned a homeowner in the 500 block of South Center Avenue about maintaining their sidewalks.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a youth from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street provided information.
Someone at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue was cited for loitering.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to provide information.
An officer assisted Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road with a false alarm.
Thursday, Jan. 27
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle at Riverfront Apartments in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive and another location in the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
Someone from BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a theft.
An officer cited someone in the 200 block of West North Street on a warrant and for theft.
An officer conducted a bar check at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Friday, Jan. 28
An officer spoke with someone at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon.
An officer spoke with a family in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Someone was cited in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer ticketed a vehicle parked in a handicapped zone without a proper tag.
Someone from the 200 block of South Center Avenue reported an animal bite.
Someone from the 200 block of South Kranz Avenue reported a theft.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Someone from the 800 block of Garity Street reported damage to property.
An officer warned a driver at the intersection of East Dane Street and South Center Avenue for curfew violation and violating driving license restrictions.
Someone from the 1100 block of Sherwood Lane reported an animal bite.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and East Puerner Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
