Jefferson police reports Jan. 3-6 Jan 10, 2022

Monday, Jan. 3
An officer cited a vehicle in the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for failing to remove their vehicle within the 48-hour parking limit.
An alarm was activated at the Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 200 block of South Main Street was warned for winter sidewalk maintenance.
An officer cited two vehicles near South Gardner Avenue and West Linden Drive for failing to remove their vehicle within the 48-hour parking limit.

Tuesday, Jan. 4
Someone from Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a theft.
An officer followed up on a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard.
An officer followed up on a traffic accident resulting in property damage at Americold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East North and North Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver's license.

Wednesday, Jan. 5
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct and deviating from designated lane in the 300 block of South Marshall Avenue.
A student was warned for unlawful use of electronic device at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An alarm from Dousman Transport Company in the 1500 block of South Industrial Avenue was activated.

Thursday, Jan. 6
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1300 block of James Court.
Someone was found trespassing at the AmericInn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone from the 200 block of East Truman Street was arrested on a warrant for felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
