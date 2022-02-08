Sunday, Jan. 30

An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported receiving counterfeit money.

An officer helped a suicidal person.

Monday, Jan. 31

An officer helped a suicidal person.

Someone reported an animal running at large near South High Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.

Someone from the first block of Maple Grove Avenue reported a credit card theft.

A resident from Maple Grove Avenue reported a harassment incident.

Someone was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of County Highway Y and Blomgren Lane.

A driver was arrested in the 500 block of Bayfield Court for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Someone was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for theft of library materials.

Someone was arrested at Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway for violation of court order/bail jumping.

Someone reported a suspicious person/activity to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.

An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1100 block of Wenzel Court.

A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of Hillside Driver and Collins Road.

An officer assisted a driver at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Someone from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue reported criminal damage to property.

An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 300 block of North Dewey Avenue.

An officer followed up on a report of a sexual assault.

Someone from the BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a gas drive-off.

An officer warned a driver at the intersection of Ruth Drive and Garity Street for speeding.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.

Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft, and the person was charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and retail theft.

