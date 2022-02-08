Jefferson police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Feb 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Jan. 30An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported receiving counterfeit money.An officer helped a suicidal person.Monday, Jan. 31An officer helped a suicidal person.Someone reported an animal running at large near South High Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.Someone from the first block of Maple Grove Avenue reported a credit card theft.A resident from Maple Grove Avenue reported a harassment incident.Someone was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of County Highway Y and Blomgren Lane.A driver was arrested in the 500 block of Bayfield Court for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense.Tuesday, Feb. 1Someone was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for theft of library materials.Someone was arrested at Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway for violation of court order/bail jumping.Someone reported a suspicious person/activity to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1100 block of Wenzel Court.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of Hillside Driver and Collins Road.An officer assisted a driver at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.Wednesday, Feb. 2Someone from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue reported criminal damage to property.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 300 block of North Dewey Avenue.An officer followed up on a report of a sexual assault.Someone from the BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a gas drive-off.An officer warned a driver at the intersection of Ruth Drive and Garity Street for speeding.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft, and the person was charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and retail theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
