Sunday, Jan. 31
An officer wrote a citation for a student for habitual school truancy at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer assisted a utility with an issue in the 900 block of South Dewey Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Junction Road and North Main Street.
Monday, Feb. 1
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Junction Road and North Main Street.
A driver was cited for reckless driving in the 900 block of North Parkway Street.
An accident at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Spangler Street was a result of a runoff.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
An officer assisted the RX Automotive and Fabrication in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.
Someone from BC Property Management in the 100 block of East Racine Street reported a suspicious person/activity.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer followed up on a report of missing property reported by Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
An officer responded to a disorderly conduct complaint involving a juvenile in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to ask that an officer conduct a welfare check for another person.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Sanborn Avenue.
Someone from Walmart reported a retail theft.
Someone from DJC CPAs and Advisors in the 1000 block of South Main Street reported that another person issued a fraudulent check.
