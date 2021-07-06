Thursday, July 1An officer conducted compliance checks at six different businesses throughout the city.
Someone was warned for trespassing at Thieisen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle without a valid license plate.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about found/abandoned property.
A resident from the 1200 block of Hillside Drive was arrested on a warrant for resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Someone complained about a dog barking at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Friday, July 2An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle near East Greenwood Street and North Dewey Avenue.
An officer responded to an incident at Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Jefferson County Human Services requested assistance with someone in the 100 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 1300 block of James Court.
Someone was cited at St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street for trespassing.
An officer spoke with a suspicious person at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
