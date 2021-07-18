Monday, July 12
An officer properly took care of found/abandoned property from Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone from West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West reported damage to property.
Someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported damage to property.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a harassment incident.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Someone in the first block of Linden Circle was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
A driver in the 400 block of East Racine Street was cited for graduated driver’s license restriction.
Someone from the 200 block of South Highland Avenue was warned for a municipal code violation.
