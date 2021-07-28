Tuesday, July 13
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
A resident from the 300 block of North High Street was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer spoke with a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Street about an unlawful U-turn.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer addressed an issue of neighbor problems in the 500 block of West Puerner Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Information was documented about unlawful use of electronic device by a resident from the 500 block of West Ryder Street.
Thursday, July 15
Someone was warned in the 300 block of West Stiel Street for curfew violation.
Someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road reported suspicious activity/person.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 700 block of Lucas Lane.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Highland Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and speeding.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Hickory Drive.
Information from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway was cited for possession of marijuana.
Friday, July 16
Someone from the 400 block of North Jackson Avenue brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department.
Someone was arrested in the 400 block of West Racine Street on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
An officer addressed a parking issue at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Information from someone from the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was documented.
An officer assisted someone from Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
Saturday, July 17
Officers conducted four bar checks.
Information from someone was documented at the Jefferson Police Department.
A driver was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.
A resident from the 600 block of North Rail Avenue was warned for a burning violation.
A resident from the 400 block of North Main Street was warned for fireworks violation.
Sunday, July 18
An officer assisted the Office of Probation and Parole at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer assisted a resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue with a non-fatal drug overdose and felony bail jumping.
An officer conducted a business check at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of Racine Street West.
An officer addressed an issue of disorderly conduct by someone from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer conducted a welfare check for someone from the 500 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for trespassing at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
An officer assisted a resident from the 500 block of West Milwaukee Street with a mental health issue.
Someone from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm and probation/parole violation.
Monday, July 19
An officer stood by in the 100 block of North Center Avenue to keep the peace.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue about a disorderly conduct incident.
Neighbors in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street spoke with an officer about issues they were having.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was warned in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street for miscellaneous rules violation.
An officer was asked to remove an unwanted person from the 200 block of South High Avenue.
Someone was warned for public intoxication at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
