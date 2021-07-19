Wednesday, July 14
Officers conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Anytime Fitness in the 600 block of East Reinel Street reported a theft.
Someone from Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y was found to have made unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer responded to a parking complaint in the 300 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone from Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers in the 1400 block of Masters Drive reported a theft.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a detox incident at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal near South Whitewater Avenue and Newman Court.
Someone was cited for public intoxication at the intersection of East Linden Drive and South Whitewater Avenue.
Officers responded to a non-fatal drug overdose in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
A resident from the 600 block of East Linden Drive was warned for loud and necessary noise.
