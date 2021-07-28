Tuesday, July 20
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 600 block of Little River Court.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to share information.
An officer spoke with someone at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street about an animal bite.
Someone was cited for public intoxication at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted the Wisconsin Division of Probation in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Someone from the 300 block of North High Avenue reported a theft.
Someone reported an incident at Legacy Auto in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A theft from the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was reported.
An officer assisted a citizen at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was arrested in the 900 block of Garity Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, fleeing an officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday, July 21
An officer responded to a complaint about a fraud incident in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
Thursday, July 22
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue for domestic abuse/simple battery with intent to inflict bodily harm.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from Rotary/Waterfront Park in South Gardner Avenue.
A report was completed for an accident attributed to inattentive driving and causing property damage at the intersection of East Linden Drive and South Center Avenue.
Officers responded to a complaint about harassment from someone from the 500 block of East Ogden Street.
A resident from the 100 block of East Racine Street was warned for property maintenance/junk violation.
Friday, July 23
A resident from the 600 block of West Racine Street was advised of the ordinance for property maintenance/junk violation.
Information about a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, in the 100 block of North Main Street was documented.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and improper registration of vehicle.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 500 block of East Clancy Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth and Garity streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
A driver was advised of a seatbelt violation at a stop in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, July 24
An officer assisted a staff member from a probation and parole office with a patron at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone about found/abandoned property from near North Watertown Avenue and Deer Creek Court.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
Someone was arrested on a warrant near South Main Street and Riverview Drive.
Sunday, July 25
A resident was warned for fireworks violation in the 300 block of East North Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for an incident in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone from Walmart reported a suspicious person/activity at the store in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone from Speedway in the 700 block of South Main Street reported a vehicle parked in their lot for more than 48 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.