Monday, July 26
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 500 block of West Racine Street and in the 600 block of Fairway Lane.
An officer took care of two incidents involving found/abandoned property.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of West Stiel Street about a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer spoke with a family in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive about child custody issues.
Someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
Tuesday, July 27
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer documented information from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with a driver following a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone at Rock Bottom Saloon & Eatery in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue was cited for public intoxication.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to follow indicated turn.
A driver was arrested in the 200 block of Racine Street West for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.
Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department for proper disposal.
A resident was warned for dog running at large in the 1200 block of Tifwood Drive.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, July 28
Someone reported a theft from the 200 block of West Racine Street.
An officer was asked to keep the peace in the 500 block of Collins Road.
An accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Hill Street resulting in property damage was caused by a driver following too close, and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and without insurance.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Thursday, July 29
A driver was cited for permittee operating a vehicle without a licensed driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and felony bail jumping at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and State Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, operating with a suspended driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of South Main and West Racine streets.
Someone from Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Someone reported unlawful use of an electronic device in the 700 block of Oak Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.