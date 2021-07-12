Saturday, July 3
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 400 block of East Dodge Street.
A resident from the 200 block of South Main Street and an officer spoke about a misdemeanor bail- jumping incident and found/abandoned property.
Someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a theft.
Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported that a customer left without paying for their fuel purchase.
A resident from the 200 block of North Landing Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer provided a service to a resident in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone from the Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road reported damage to property.
Sunday, July 4
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets.
A resident from the 700 block of Lucas Lane was cited for disorderly conduct.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident at Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 600 block of North Watertown Avenue was warned for municipal code violation.
An officer spoke with neighbors from the 200 block of East Dane Street having issues with each other.
Monday, July 5
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the downtown area.
A driver was arrested at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
An officer spoke with someone in the 300 block of Stiel Street about a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer assisted two citizens at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a welfare check for a person in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
A driver was cited at the Jefferson County fairgrounds for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Gafke Avenue and East Truman Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Chrysler Boulevard and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.