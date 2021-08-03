Friday, July 30
An officer spoke with a driver about a parking/stopping violation in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Felton Appliance in the 100 block of North Main Street spoke with an officer about a vehicle that had been left in their parking lot for more than 48 hours.
Someone from the 700 block of Oakwood Court spoke with an officer about an animal complaint.
Someone spoke with an officer about a theft from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
An officer issued a citation to someone for illegal dumping of garbage at the Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.
Found/abandoned property was picked up from Immanuel United Methodist Church in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
Someone from the 300 block of East North Street provided information to an officer.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue.
Saturday, July 31
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating without required lights lighted at the intersection of South Main and East Henry streets.
An officer checked on a suspicious person/vehicle at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for failing to obey sign/signal at the intersection of South Main and West Racine streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of West Puerner Street and North Jackson Avenue.
