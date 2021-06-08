Tuesday, June 1
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, stopping lights and insurance.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Star Road for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
A driver was cited in the 800 block of South Center Avenue for unsafe backing resulting in an accident with property damage.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Wednesday, June 2
An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of East Greenwood Street about junk on their property in violation of the property maintenance ordinance.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity at the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was reported.
Someone reported missing property in the 400 block of North Main Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the United States Postal Service in the 100 block of South Center Avenue was reported.
A retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was reported.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services on a call in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive.
Someone was cited for trespassing at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with someone about disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
