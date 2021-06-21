Tuesday, June 15A driver was cited at the intersection of East Truman and South Gafke streets, following a hit-and-run traffic accident.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street about a complaint related to an animal.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and seatbelt violation.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Greenwood streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked on a report of a death in the 300 block of West Racine Street.
Someone from the 200 block of North Center Avenue reported a theft.
Someone from the 500 block of Collins Road reported an attempted burglary.
Wednesday, June 16An officer spoke with a resident from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive about problems with a neighbor.
Someone was arrested for identity theft at Timewell Drainage Products in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
An officer assisted a resident in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Thursday, June 17Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with someone about harassment in the 100 block of South Main Street.
An officer stopped a driver on West Walworth Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
An officer assisted a resident in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
An officer spoke with residents at Alden Estates in the 500 block of South Fischer Avenue about issues with neighbors.
A family requested advice from an officer about issues they were having.
A resident from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street requested help from an officer.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of Candise Street.
A resident from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was cited for underage drinking. Jefferson Emergency Medical Services provided assistance.
