Friday, June 18
An officer spoke with three residents, one in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue, another in the 200 block of South Whitewater Avenue and the third at an unknown location, about damage to property.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property near North Wilson Avenue and East Church Street.
An officer started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 400 block of West Clark Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of South Fischer Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Service with an emergency detention/detox for a resident at Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
