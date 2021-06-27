Monday, June 21
Officers spoke with a resident related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property in the 200 block of West North Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and Ryan Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
