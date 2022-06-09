Monday, June 6

An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox incident for someone in the 600 block of Collins Road.

Someone reported fraudulent use of a credit card at the Main Street Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

Someone was arrested for simple battery/bodily harm, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and strangulation in the 800 block of South Center Avenue.

Tuesday, June 7

Someone was cited for a parking violation in the Old Firehouse Alley/South Main Street public parking lot.

An officer assisted the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue with a student who was in possession of electronic smoking device and possession of marijuana.

Wednesday, June 8

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and Jackson Avenue.

