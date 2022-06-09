Jefferson police reports June 6-8 Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, June 6An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox incident for someone in the 600 block of Collins Road.Someone reported fraudulent use of a credit card at the Main Street Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.Someone was arrested for simple battery/bodily harm, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and strangulation in the 800 block of South Center Avenue.Tuesday, June 7Someone was cited for a parking violation in the Old Firehouse Alley/South Main Street public parking lot.An officer assisted the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue with a student who was in possession of electronic smoking device and possession of marijuana.Wednesday, June 8A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and Jackson Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
