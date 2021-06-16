Tuesday, June 8
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for disorderly conduct.
A hit-and-run traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of South Center Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.
A false alarm was activated at Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A patron at A&W restaurant in the 1400 block of West Junction Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at NAPA Auto Parts in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to display vehicle license plates at the intersection of Wisconsin and Oak drives.
Thursday, June 10
An officer spoke with someone at the West Racine Street bridge about an animal complaint.
Someone was arrested at Jefferson Café in the 300 block of East Racine Street for felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, resisting or obstructing an officer and warrant pickup.
Found/abandoned property at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sandborn Avenue was disposed of properly.
A driver along U.S. Highway 18 West was cited for automobile following too closely, unsafe passing on right, passing in a no-passing zone and unreasonable/imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone from North Copeland Avenue provided drug information.
A false alarm was activated at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Walmart was warned for false alarms.
Friday, June 11
Someone from Jefferson Utilities in the 400 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
An officer assisted the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer spoke with a resident related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Junction Road and North Main Street.
An officer responded to a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of West Linden and Wisconsin drives.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
Saturday, June 12
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
A driver was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets.
Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing an officer at Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer responded to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street related to a second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Sunday, June 13
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court about a violation of a restraining order/bail jumping.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
