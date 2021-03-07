Monday, March 1
Someone from Legacy Auto in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue reported damage to property.
An officer spoke with someone in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue for trespassing.
A resident from the 400 block of East Dodge Street was warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a family issue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and Hickory drives for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.
Tuesday, March 2
Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
Someone was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Hillcrest Lane for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A municipal code violation was issued to Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
An officer addressed a family issue in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report a scam.
Someone from the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive reported an identity theft.
Wednesday, March 3
Someone complained about a vehicle being abandoned in excess of 48 hours in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Windsor Tier.
An employee from American Family Insurance in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street reported a telephone scam.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Ogden Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
