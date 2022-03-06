Jefferson police reports March 1-3 Mar 6, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, March 1A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.An officer assisted with a suicidal person at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street who was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon at school.A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at Super Wash in the 100 block of East Woolcock Street.Wednesday, March 2An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road with a juvenile referral for disorderly conduct.An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of West North Street.An officer assisted at Jefferson High School with a complaint about disorderly conduct by a student.An officer assisted with a child custody issue in the 700 block of West Racine Street.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and exceeding speed limits.Thursday, March 3Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 700 block of East South Street.Someone was warned for trespassing at St. Coletta in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.