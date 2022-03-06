Tuesday, March 1

A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

An officer assisted with a suicidal person at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street who was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at Super Wash in the 100 block of East Woolcock Street.

Wednesday, March 2

An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road with a juvenile referral for disorderly conduct.

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of West North Street.

An officer assisted at Jefferson High School with a complaint about disorderly conduct by a student.

An officer assisted with a child custody issue in the 700 block of West Racine Street.

A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and exceeding speed limits.

Thursday, March 3

Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 700 block of East South Street.

Someone was warned for trespassing at St. Coletta in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.

Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.

