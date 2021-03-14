Wednesday, March 10
Someone from the 400 block of North Main Street was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
An officer responded to a complaint regarding threats to injure someone from another person from Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Center Avenue.
Someone from the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street was warned following a residential parking complaint.
A juvenile was warned for resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Thursday, March 11
Two truancy citations were issued to students at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a juvenile missing from the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Washington Street.
