Thursday, March 10
Someone reported a sexual assault to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted a school in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage in the 300 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street on a warrant.
Someone was warned in the 600 block of North Rail Avenue for disorderly conduct.
Friday, March 11
Someone from the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for harassment.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was cited for theft.
Tires were chalked on a vehicle in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch violation.
Officers followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity at Rock Bottom Express in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue.
Saturday, March 12
A vehicle was cited at the City Center Lot for being parked for more than 48 hours.
Someone was warned for a dog running at large in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
Found/abandoned property from the 200 block of East Greenwood Street was disposed of properly.
A fire alarm in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was activated.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone was warned in the 1200 block of South Whitewater Avenue for criminal trespass on land and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Sunday, March 13
Someone reported found/abandoned property at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Officers followed up on a report of a suicidal person.
Monday, March 14
An officer secured an open door/window at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone at Jefferson High School was found to have marijuana and an electronic smoking device or component.
A driver was cited at Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone was warned at Jefferson High School for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
Tuesday, March 15
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive reported damage to property.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Hillside Drive and West Stiel Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Wednesday, March 16
An officer secured an open door/window at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
A vehicle was cited at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for being parked longer than 48 hours.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A vehicle was cited on St. Catherine Street for being parked longer than 48 hours.
Someone was reported for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
Someone reported found/abandoned property at Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and East Riverview Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Thursday, March 17
Someone reported a theft from Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone reported an accident at Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
