Friday, March 12
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle with an open door/window at the BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of an individual in the 400 block of East Dodge Street.
An officer spoke with someone from the 200 block of Ruth Drive about a fraud/forgery incident.
An officer stood by in the 700 block of Lucas Lane to keep the peace.
An officer stood by in the 500 block of East Elm Street to keep the peace.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, March 13
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer spoke with a resident for unlicensed animal running at large near South Main and East Dane streets.
Someone reported criminal damage to property at Riverfront Property in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
Sunday, March 14
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Dane and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A resident was warned for animal running at large in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer responded to a complaint from someone from St. Coletta, in the 1300 block of East Racine Street, for criminal damage to property and trespassing.
Someone reported another person for violation of court order/bail jumping and retail theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Information about a resident from North High Avenue with a mental health issue was documented.
